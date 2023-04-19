AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.7 %

AMN opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

