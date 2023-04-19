Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $36,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $156.02 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

