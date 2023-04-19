Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 622 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Lazard by 703.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 331,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lazard by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,748,000 after buying an additional 307,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter worth about $8,181,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.