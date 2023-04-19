Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in UiPath by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,546,920. Insiders own 31.88% of the company's stock.

Shares of PATH opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

