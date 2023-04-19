Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 361 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in APA by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in APA by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

