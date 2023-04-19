Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,264,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 1,591,326 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 1,053,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1,680.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 915,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 704.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Price Performance

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $173,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

