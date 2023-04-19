Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,801 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Roblox by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Roblox by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Roblox by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares in the company, valued at $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares in the company, valued at $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,047 shares of company stock worth $24,039,828 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

