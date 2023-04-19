Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 644,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,588 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $13,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

