Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,208,000 after purchasing an additional 384,355 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 645.0% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after buying an additional 186,535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,475,000 after buying an additional 175,566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after buying an additional 93,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,815,000.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

