Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $0.96

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.92. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 5,809,471 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.0547 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 333,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

