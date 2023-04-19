Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Down to $100.75

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $100.75, but opened at $96.71. Teradyne shares last traded at $96.47, with a volume of 225,319 shares.
TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.
The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.31.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.
In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 2,456.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,702,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,683,000 after buying an additional 1,635,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,896,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 784,211 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 573,709 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
