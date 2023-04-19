Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Gap Down to $87.92

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.92, but opened at $84.50. Northern Trust shares last traded at $83.04, with a volume of 616,464 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

