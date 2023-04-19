Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $2.99

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $2.88. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 224,894 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on UGP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 275,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

