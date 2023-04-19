ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $18.11

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.11, but opened at $17.49. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 1,408,319 shares trading hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714,147 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,743,000. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 853,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 642,414 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,747,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 439,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,057,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

