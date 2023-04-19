Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $15.58

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $15.10. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 14,966,722 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 372.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,656.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

