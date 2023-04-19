Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down to $16.89

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $16.47. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 4,590 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

