HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Down to $70.43

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.43, but opened at $68.74. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 234,223 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

