Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 28,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 21,752 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $631.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $147.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

