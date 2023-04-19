Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $0.97

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $0.94. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 274,768 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth $134,636,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,172 shares in the last quarter. Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,831,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 584,550 shares in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.