Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down to $48.98

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.98, but opened at $47.89. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 522,529 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $594.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 3,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 1,776.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

