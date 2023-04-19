AES (NYSE:AES) Shares Gap Down to $24.86

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $24.28. AES shares last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 1,298,624 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

AES Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AES by 2,733.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 540,988 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 3.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 98,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in AES by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in AES by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

See Also

