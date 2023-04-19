HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $17.73

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $17.21. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 39,124 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
HUTCHMED Stock Up 3.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.
Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.