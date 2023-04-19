HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $17.73

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $17.21. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 39,124 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.