ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 182,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 111,130 shares.The stock last traded at $53.78 and had previously closed at $53.88.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROBO. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,542,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.