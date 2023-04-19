ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $13.17

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $12.88. ING Groep shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 596,714 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

ING Groep Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4101 per share. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

