Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,041,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 816,056 shares.The stock last traded at $56.16 and had previously closed at $56.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 189,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,731 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

