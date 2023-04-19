KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Gap Down to $375.04

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $375.04, but opened at $364.34. KLA shares last traded at $364.01, with a volume of 171,001 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

KLA Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in KLA by 137.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

