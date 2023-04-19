Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $10.95

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $10.65. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 844,656 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.