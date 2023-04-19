Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $7.84

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $7.62. Barclays shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 1,380,307 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Barclays Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,825,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,834,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,948 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Featured Stories

