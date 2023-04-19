Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Position Trimmed by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Morningstar by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Morningstar by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MORN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.5 %

MORN stock opened at $208.98 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.99 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $1,459,491.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,474,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,039,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $1,459,491.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,474,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,039,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $93,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,482,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,248,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,949 shares of company stock worth $25,400,272 in the last ninety days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

