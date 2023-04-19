Atria Investments Inc Acquires 7,593 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,437 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

