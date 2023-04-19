SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,882,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,342,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SDY opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

