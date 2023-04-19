Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Short Interest Update

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 8.4%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

