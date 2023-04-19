Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Up 36.4% in March

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,720,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 12,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Ardelyx Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $74,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 246,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 139,484 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 39.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 217,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

