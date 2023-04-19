CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 53.7% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $91.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.60.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Equities analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

