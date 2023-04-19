Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Update

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGXX. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Green in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Green during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bright Green in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bright Green during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Green during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Green stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Bright Green has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

