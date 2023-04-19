Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $25.23

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.23, but opened at $27.70. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 3,555,966 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $545,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,644,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $545,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock valued at $51,415,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

