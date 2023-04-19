Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.11

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 43617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKL. StockNews.com lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $915.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 25,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,500 shares of company stock worth $458,360. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 78.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 155,289 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 109.5% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

