Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $34.64

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.64, but opened at $38.01. Morphic shares last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 138,093 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on MORF shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.
Morphic Trading Up 3.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.
Insider Transactions at Morphic
In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,074 shares in the company, valued at $768,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Morphic
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Morphic by 1,253.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
Recommended Stories
