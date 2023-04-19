Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $34.64

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.64, but opened at $38.01. Morphic shares last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 138,093 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MORF shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Morphic Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.

Insider Transactions at Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. Morphic had a negative net margin of 83.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,074 shares in the company, valued at $768,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Morphic by 1,253.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

