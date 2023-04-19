XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.92

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $11.04. XPeng shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 7,180,796 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

XPeng Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

About XPeng

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth about $3,466,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 183.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

