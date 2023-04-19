ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.15

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 119754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADTN. Northland Securities lowered shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $770.61 million, a PE ratio of -163.33 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ADTRAN by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,005,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,847,000 after acquiring an additional 59,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 672,282 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 133,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

