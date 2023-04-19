First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.79

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.79 and last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 14438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,972.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 213.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.