Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Up to $57.54

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.54, but opened at $61.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $60.82, with a volume of 482,668 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $2,032,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

