BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.03

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 64676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

BankUnited Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.18.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $268.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 16.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading

