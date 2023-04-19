Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.67

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 15771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $688.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 15,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 51,714 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 507,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.