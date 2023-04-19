Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.24

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 1833351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

