SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.67. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 7,015 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.
About SIGNA Sports United
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
