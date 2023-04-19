SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.67. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 7,015 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

About SIGNA Sports United

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.