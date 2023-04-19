Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $29.85

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.85, but opened at $31.30. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 440,074 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 8.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91.

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 13,230 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $394,386.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,896 shares in the company, valued at $47,394,799.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 13,230 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $394,386.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,896 shares in the company, valued at $47,394,799.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,838 shares of company stock worth $9,368,158. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,259,000. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,028,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

