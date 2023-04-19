Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $29.85

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.85, but opened at $31.30. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 440,074 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,259,000. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,028,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
