Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $24.56

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $24.56, but opened at $25.69. Li Auto shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 2,639,356 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Li Auto Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Li Auto by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $14,889,000. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Li Auto by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,979,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,787,000 after buying an additional 457,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

