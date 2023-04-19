Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $5.18

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.40. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 11,104,556 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5,306.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 725,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 711,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.