Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Up to $1.45

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGENGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.51. Agenus shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 965,216 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGEN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

The stock has a market cap of $565.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGENGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 million. Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 235.30%. On average, analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

